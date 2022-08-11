YOUNGSTOWN – Scott C. Kelly, 52, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Scott, who was affectionately known as Scotty, was born December 31, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of the late Chip and Marilyn Mainer Kelly, and was a lifelong area resident.

Scott worked as a warehouse manager for D.J.V. Carpet and Supply in Austintown for over 15 years.

Mr. Kelly was of the Catholic faith.

He will always be remembered for his generosity and big heart. Scott enjoyed playing pool, darts and NASCAR. He also enjoyed “scrapping” and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills. Most of all, Scotty enjoyed spending time with his friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Pamela Kolby of Youngstown, and her daughters, Jamie Mohn of Youngstown, and Janet Cordell Bryan of Poland; his daughter, Sabrina (Chuck) Krause of Youngstown; two brothers, Steve Kelly of Austintown and Brian (Cindy) Kelly of Struthers and a nephew, Brian Kelly Jr.

Scotty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Due to Scott’s untimely death, his family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.