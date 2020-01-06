Scott Allen Putteet, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Allen Putteet, 51, passed away Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, where he was being treated after an organ transplant.

Scott was born March 16, 1968, in Warren and was a son of the late Willie and Sandra Wilson Putteet.

He earned an associate degree in business from Kent State University and worked for Walmart at several locations, including Liberty Township, where he was an assistant manager and he worked for Lexington Connector Seal in production and assembly.

Scott liked Star Wars movies and he was a big fan of the Cleveland pro sports teams; the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Scott leaves his wife of 20 years, Nicole Warga Putteet, whom he married November 16, 1999; two children, Kailee Putteet and Cameron Putteet, both at home; a brother, Jamie (Debbie) Putteet of South Carolina; two aunts; two nephews and his in-laws, Ronald and Susan Warga of Youngstown..

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where Scott’s life will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, Scott’s family humbly asks that due to his untimely passing, contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

