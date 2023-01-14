GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, 76, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Saverio, who was affectionately known as Sam, was born September 20, 1946, in Decorata, Provincia Di Benevento, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Antonietta Mastroianni Martuccio. On August 22, 1957, at the age of 11, he moved to America with his parents and younger brother and settled in Girard.

Sam was a 1966 graduate of Girard High School.

On June 28, 1969, Sam married the love of his life, the former Caroline Parillo, whom he had met while attending Girard High School. They were blessed with five children, a son and four daughters.

He was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Girard Council 2935 and member of the Mahoning Valley Mustang Club.

As a devoted husband and family man, he used his many talents at different jobs to support his family. This included his roles as an auxiliary officer with the Girard Police Department, auto mechanic at Don Davison’s Gas Station, parts department manager at Paz Ford, machine operator at Brainard Rivet Company and owner of The Blue Crystal Bar.

On August 29, 1978, Sam was involved in an industrial accident while working, which left him legally blind. Despite his visual impairment, he began repairing small engine equipment in his home garage. Word spread quickly that Sam was the best at repairs and he spent the next 20 plus years working on lawn and snow equipment for those in and around town.

Sam is best known for restoring classic cars for his family. He restored many cars throughout his lifetime, including a ’65 Mustang Fastback, a ’64 Falcon two Door Hard Top and a ’66 Playmate Pink Mustang GT Convertible. Sam’s Fords won countless show awards, including a tie with two of his own cars for Best of Show, twice. Additionally, his ’66 Mustang was the cover story in the 25th edition of Mustang Magazine, not only for its rare factory color and its craftsmanship but for Sam’s incredible talent at restoring cars despite his blindness.

Sam enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams and Ohio State football. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to racetracks across the country with his friends. In 2015, he had the experience of a lifetime when he was chosen to present his favorite NASCAR driver, Bill Elliott, with a Lifetime Membership Award to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam could often be found at Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe sitting in his favorite seat while drinking coffee with his buddies or having lunch at Lamancusa Tavern.

Mr. Martuccio was also a proud grandfather and enjoyed being a part of and attending his grandchildrens’ many activities.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, of 53 years, Caroline Parillo Martuccio; five children, John Martuccio of Canfield, Antonette (Giorgio) Femia of Girard, Maria, Joette and Lucia Martuccio, all of Girard; four grandchildren, Gabriella, Giorgio, Giovanni and Gianmarco Femia; a brother, Nick (Wendy) Martuccio of Austintown and many extended family members and friends whom he loved.

Besides his parents, an infant sister, Libera, preceded Sam in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. The family requests all in attendance to please wear masks or face coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to his medical teams at the Cleveland Clinic, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.

To those wishing to make a memorial contribution, Sam’s family suggests donations to the family for a future scholarship fund to be established in Sam’s memory.

