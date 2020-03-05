Sandy L. Feltner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy L. Feltner, 60, of the city’s west side, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.

Sandy was born Aug. 28, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Austin Wayne Hoschar and Margaret Miller Hoschar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1977 graduate of South High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Sandy was an amateur pool player for 30 years and she truly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband of 41 years, Michael Feltner, whom she married Sept. 2, 1978; two children, Michael Feltner of Austintown and Lisa Feltner of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Aymin and Christopher Harrison, and Dustyn and Emersyn Feltner; two sisters, Karen Catone of Youngstown and Debbie Fitch of Youngstown; and two brothers, John Hoschar of Cape Coral, Florida and Robert Hoschar of Girard.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Sandy’s Life that will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.