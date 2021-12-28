YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra M. “Sandy” Koker, 78, passed away peacefully on Christmas day, Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Sandra was born August 8, 1943 in Struthers, a daughter of the late John and Mary Siegel Slike and was a lifelong area resident.

She began her high school education at Cardinal Mooney and was a 1962 graduate of Struthers High School. Sandy then attended Youngstown State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Mrs. Koker taught at St. Nicholas School in Struthers and in the Warren and Youngstown City Schools until she started her family.

A devout Catholic, Sandy was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Ss. Peter and Paul Croatian Church. She enjoyed watching daily mass on EWTN and recited the rosary daily with her husband.

Mrs. Koker was also a member of the Human Life Guild for the Diocese of Youngstown and the Mahoning County Right To Life Society. She also volunteered her time making rosaries with the United Hearts of Mary at the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

As a liver transplant recipient, Sandy was forever grateful to the unknown donor who gave her 21 extra years of life.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Leonard Koker, whom she married June 22, 1968; two daughters, Catherine Eleftheriadis (Roberto Gonzalez) of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Kristen (Jonathan) Snyder of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kai and Jacob Snyder and Nico and Ava Eleftheriadis; a brother, Jack (Betty) Slike; two sisters-in-law, Emily Draca and Cathy (Mladen) Doslovic, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members including her “third daughter” Diane Hughes Weaver.

Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, an infant son, Alexander; two sisters, Norma Vilsack and Dorothy Kelly and her step-mother, Jane Slike, preceded Sandy in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holy Apostles Parish, Ss. Peter and Paul Croatian Church 421 Covington St. Youngstown.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Sandy’s family suggests guests in attendance wear masks or face coverings and respect social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in the form of Masses to be said for the repose of her soul.

