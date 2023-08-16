STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Powell, 59, passed away Saturday morning, August 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Sandra was born July 29, 1964, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ross and Sandra Yuhus Patterson and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School,

She dedicated her adult life to her family, cats and dogs.

Sandra leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Richard L. Powell, whom she married June 11, 1984; her six children, Shannon Guesman (John Horkey) of Youngstown, Christin Powell of Youngstown, Jessica Powell of Youngstown, Richard L. Powell III (Jessica) of Struthers, Ross Powell of Struthers and Sandra A. (Jamie) Hall also of Struthers; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three siblings, Cheryl Cole, Ross Patterson and Roy (Brenda) Patterson and many extended family members.

Sandra will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, four siblings, Virginia Young, Dorine Hovanec, Lorine Hovanec and Edward Patterson, also preceded Sandra in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Sandra’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.