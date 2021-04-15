Sandra L. Mihalik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. “Sandy” Mihalik, 62, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Sandy was born June 29, 1958, in Youngstown, was a daughter of Albert and Frances Potisek Mihalik and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School and had a career in the medical field.

She currently worked as a secretary for pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Sheryl Handler, at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman. Previously, Sandy was an administrative assistant to Health Information Management and Environmental Services at Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and was an administrative assistant to the Residency Program in the Oncology Department and Cancer Registry, also at Northside.

Sandy was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a longtime volunteer at the annual church festivals.

She enjoyed yardwork and tending her flowers, walking her dogs, Roxie and Layla, at Austintown Township Park and she loved family vacations at the beach. She was a “shop til you drop” kind of person and in her younger years, enjoyed boating, water-skiing and roller skating.

Sandy absolutely adored her nieces and nephews, who lovingly called her “Auntie.”

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Al and Fran of Youngstown; her sister, Cindy Rockney (Pete Costello) of Boardman; her brother, Dan (Pam) Mihalik of Canfield; three nieces, Carrie (Caleb) Markusic, who Sandy help raise and whom she loved as a daughter, Megan (Will) Zuschlag and Robin Rockney; her nephew, Craig Mihalik; great-nieces and great-nephews, Karington, Carmella, Bellamy and Lucca, with baby Barrett coming soon; many extended family members, including her cousin, Valerie Mihalik, who was very dear to her and many, many, friends.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 17, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown. If attending the visitation or Mass, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines.

To those who cannot pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Sandy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Sandra L. “Sandy” Mihalik’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.