YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Wilson, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home.

Sandra was born April 26, 1952, in Maryland, a daughter of the late Dale McGinnis and Louise Swiger McGinnis and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Sandy worked at Imperial Cleaning Service for many years.

She truly enjoyed her family, especially her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed her weekly visits to area flea markets.

Sandy leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Michelle (Rodney) Skinner of Youngstown, Joe Wilson of Girard, Carrie (Kevin) Elswick of Avon Lake, Florida and Amy Wilson of Niles; 17 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Paul Starkey and Pamela McRoberts with whom she made her home and Janet Starkey of New York.

Her husband, Joseph Wilson; a son, Michael Wilson; her long time companion, Larry Ryan; five brothers, Eugene Starkey, Fred Starkey, Randy McGinnis, Keith McGinnis and Calvin McGinnis; a sister Sheila Hodges and her beloved pets, Booger, Lilo and Rosie, preceded Sandy in death.

Per Sandy’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.