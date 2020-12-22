Sandra A. DeLisio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. “Sandy” DeLisio, 70, of the city’s West Side, passed away late Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Sandy was born February 20, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ann Sevachko Mshar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked as an STNA for various facilities in the area, retiring in 2012.

Sandy enjoyed playing bingo and she loved animals, especially her dogs. She also truly enjoyed being with family.

Sandy leaves her brother, John (Nancy) Mshar of Youngstown; nieces and nephews, Karen Havrilla, Michael Havrilla, George Emerick, Thomas Emerick, Jennifer Krusely, Tara Vigarino and John Mshar and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jessica, Kari, Stevie, Tyler, Nico and Mia.

Her twin sister, Barbara Havrilla and her sister, Patricia “Shadow” Emerick, are deceased.

Because of the current pandemic, private calling hours and private funeral services only will take place Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Sandy will be laid to rest next to her twin, Barbara.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.