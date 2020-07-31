Samuel P. “Sammy” Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel P. “Sammy” Miller, 68, passed away early Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at Hospice House after following a very brief battle with cancer.

Sammy was born September 18, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late Samuel B. and Marjory A. Prosser Miller and he lived his life in this area.

He worked in the family tile business and in his later years was a neighborhood dog walker.

Sammy was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Mr. Miller had an extraordinary love for dogs and shared his life with his canine friends, Milton, Charlotte, Tinker, Cody, Jackson, Sammy, Cosmo, Scout, KeyKey and Lexie, just to name a few.

He also truly enjoyed fishing and will always be remembered by family and friends as a man who could “catch fish in a mud puddle.” He was said to have known more about fishing than just about anyone, and determined that the reason for him catching so many fish was because “it was all in the wrist” and he knew how to use it. In his final days, Sammy told his family that soon he would be “fishing with Jesus” and maybe he’d teach him a thing or two. (LOL)

He leaves two sisters, Becky Miller, with whom he made his home and Laurie Miller of Gulfport, Mississippi; a niece and nephew, Kristy and Jason; several great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he loved; an uncle, Robert (Kathy) Prosser of Poland and many extended family members.

There will be no calling hours but a public celebration of Sammy’s life will be scheduled for an upcoming date. Check back here for dates and times as they become available.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Anyone wishing to do something special for Sammy’s family in his memory, may do so through this website.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

