LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Delgenio, 98, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at his home after a long and fulfilling life.

Samuel was born February 10, 1925, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Rose Schettino DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1943 graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Fox in the South Pacific during World War II.

Sam worked at US Steel McDonald Works for 38 years before retiring in 1980.

Mr. Delgenio was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Brier Hill. He helped make their famous Brier Hill Pizza for many years and also served on the church’s decorating committee.

Sam was a member of the Girard American Legion Post 235 and was honored this past August for being the legion’s oldest member with 72 years of membership.

He was well known for his woodworking skills, making many crafts for St. Joseph the Provider School and also St. Rose School. He enjoyed ceramics, looking for golf balls at Mahoning Country Club and in his younger days, Sam enjoyed taking his son and nephews down to the woods near his childhood home on Maple Avenue, where he would teach them the basics of “living off the land.”

Sam’s wife of 63 years, Florence K. Dionisio Delgenio, whom he married September 13, 1947, passed away December 29, 2010.

Sam leaves to cherish his memory his son, John Delgenio (fiancée Mary Ann Lowry) of Girard; his granddaughter, Janeen (Matt) Rees of Gilbert, Arizona; two great grandsons, twins, Kyle David and Evan Samuel Rees; a sister, Josephine Bakes of Girard; former daughter-in-law, Bernadette Walley of Mesa, Arizona and many nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Sam will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a sister, Angelina DelGenio, four brothers, Frank, John, Angelo and Tom DelGenio and a brother in law, Leo Bakes preceded Sam in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Church 1125 Turin Ave. Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Private interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.