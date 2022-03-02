MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel DelGreco, 80, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, February 27, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Samuel was born October 14, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Jerry and Rose D’Andrea DelGreco and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1960 graduate of East High School and worked at General Motors Lordstown for 34 years retiring in 1999.

Mr. DelGreco proudly served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, and gardening and was a devout Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Sam leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Hudak DelGreco whom he married May 1, 1965. One daughter, Karen Lynn (Lawrence) Shoemaker of Austintown; a sister, Rosemary (Ronald) Zetts of Boardman; a brother, Albert (Sheryl) DelGreco of Canfield; two nephews, a great niece and many extended family members and his beloved “grandpuppy” Loki.

Sam will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Sam’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Akeso Home Health Care staff and the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the kindness shown and care given to Sam throughout his illness.

Sam’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite. 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.