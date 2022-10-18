BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family.

Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Girard High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University, graduating in 1968. While at YSU, Sam was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity.

Sam taught eighth grade social studies in the Liberty school system and coached football during his time there. He then went to work for the U.S. Department of State where he worked as an agent, protecting the families of foreign dignitaries. Sam later worked for Simco Management and retired in 2013 after 35 years of service.

Samuel was one to keep busy. During retirement, he worked for Kinnick Funeral Home, worked as a referee for girls’ volleyball and volunteered his time with Soles of Luv and St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr. Barkett was a devoted Orthodox Christian. He was a dedicated member of St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church and was very active in many church activities. Samuel served on the Parish Council and held many positions over the years including President, Vice President and Treasurer. He was also the chairman of many fundraisers, taught church school, sang in the church choir and was a tonsured chanter. Sam was a member of the St. Basil Workers and the Order of St. Ignatius. He loved the members of St. Mark and showed his love by greeting each and every person at the end of Divine Liturgy.

Sam was a gentleman at all times. He portrayed patience, kindness, faithfulness, integrity and an unconditional love for all his family.

He enjoyed traveling, visiting the library, exercising, reading, working in the yard, gardening with his granddaughter and fixing things with his grandson. Sam was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers but most of all, Samuel enjoyed spending time with his family.

Sam leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Abraham Barkett, whom he married October 10, 1981; his daughter, Lauren (Anthony) Griffin of Columbus; his son, David (Kathleen) Barkett of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Rita, Sam and Mia; a sister, Roslyn (Andrew) Sekula of Poland; a brother-in-law, Alan (Debbie) Abraham of Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Peter) Assaly and Kaye (Mike) Powell, both of Michigan; an uncle, Ronald (Eunice) Davis; an aunt and Godmother, Carolyn Barkett; two granddogs, Brutus and Lucy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members whom he loved dearly.

Sam will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, David and Fannie Barkett; brother, Richard Barkett and mother and father-in-law, Abe and Adele Abraham.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the church where funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Samuel’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Mark Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road, Unit 10, Youngstown, OH 44511 in Sam’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

