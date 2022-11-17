BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saleem Khan, 41, passed away Monday night, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Saleem was born January 9, 1981, in Youngstown, a son of Dr. Irfan and Akhande Khan and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1999 graduate of Boardman High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

Saleem leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Akhande Khan, with whom he made his home; a sister, Dr. Meena Khan (Steve Mikloucich) and two nieces, all of Columbus.

Saleem will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Dr. Irfan Khan is deceased.

Services were held Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Burial took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

