Sadie A. Pepe Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sadie A. Pepe, 89, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at her son’s home, surrounded by her family, following a lengthy illness.

Sadie was born April 25, 1930, in Niles, a daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Corso DePasquale and lived nearly all her life in the Niles area.

In her younger days, Sadie worked as a waitress at Alberini’s Restaurant, which her cousins owned. She later worked for RMI Titanium in Niles, retiring after 18 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

Sadie greatly enjoyed dancing at Avon Oaks Ballroom, cooking, baking and watching cowboy movies. Sadie was an avid animal lover and enjoyed playing with dogs and feeding cats in her neighborhood. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and she loved the time she spent with them.

He husband, Frank Pepe, whom she married June 17, 1950, passed away December 7, 2004.

Mrs. Pepe leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Bohn of Georgia; her son, Frank (Patricia) Pepe of Youngstown with whom she made her home; two grandchildren, Frankie Pepe and Sadie Bohn; nine stepgrandchildren and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, a sister, Catherine Scott and a brother, Anthony DePasquale, preceded Sadie in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc., 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, in Austintown.

Interment will follow at Niles City Cemetery where Sadie will be laid to rest next to her husband.

