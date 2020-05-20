Ruthellen Stepp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruthellen Stepp, 79, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side following a brief illness.

Ruthellen was born September 27, 1940, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Owen John Mulholland and Ruth Sarah Goodwin Mulholland.

Mrs. Stepp attended East High School but moved to Arizona as a teenager, graduating from Phoenix Union High School in 1958.

Ruthellen worked for a time as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell in Phoenix before returning to this area and becoming a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family,

She enjoyed family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crocheting baby blankets and taking trips to casinos.

Ruthellen is survived by her children, Cynthia (William) Vrona, Bryan Stepp, Carla (Joseph III) Ray, and Bette Jo (Stephen) Merrick, all of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Kristina (Michael) Binder, Joseph IV (Jessie) Ray, Brandon (Ashley) Ray, Bryan (Victoria) Stepp, Sabrina (Nick) Stepp, Kara (Jonathan) Klein, Joel Petefish and Melissa (Asia) Merrick; 13 great-grandchildren, Ava, Aubrey, Kori Jo, Skylar, Joseph V, Brinley, Brody, Stetson, Kennedy, Addison, Kaylee, Zachary and Zoey; a brother, Robert Mulholland of Arizona; her former daughter-in-law, Carrie and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Ruthellen will be truly missed by those she left behind.

Her husband of almost 50 years, Carlos B. Stepp, whom she married February 20, 1960, passed away January 23, 2010. A daughter, Deborah McCoy; a grandson, Carl McCoy; a sister, Barbara Krut; an infant sister, Donna Jean and brothers, John and Donald Mulholland, are also deceased.

There will be no calling hours.

Private graveside services will take place on Saturday, May 23, at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Ruthellen’s family thanks the staff with Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Ruthellen and her family during her illness.

“We love you and will miss you greatly.”

