Ruth Mary “Ruthie” Grombacher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Mary “Ruthie” Grombacher, 62, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, after a courageous struggle with cancer.

Ruthie was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Myron and Ruth Slavin Grombacher.

She was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and shortly thereafter, in 1978, moved to Simi Valley in California.

While in California, she worked from 1998 until 2015 as a data security officer with Bank of America, before returning to Youngstown five years ago.

Ruthie loved music and travel and she especially loved her family and her co-workers.

She leaves her daughter, Jessica Reuter of Pasadena, California; a sister, Lynne Hamley of Austintown; two brothers, Myron (Monica) Grombacher of Woodland Hills, California and Mark Grombacher of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Lori Grombacher of Upland, California; her former husband, Thomas Reuter of Santa Clarita, Calif.; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ruthie will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, a brother, David Grombacher, is deceased.

Because of the virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours, and a private service will take place at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. To those who remember Ruthie, please share good memories of her, and keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to to make a donation, do so in Ruth’s name to Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106; or by calling 216-844-4673.