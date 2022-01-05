AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. Macina, 90, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ruth was born July 28, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Theodore and Barbara Zalac and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Chaney High School and was a homemaker who devoted her life to raising and caring for her family.

Ruth also worked as a cashier and office clerk for the former A & P and Fisher-Fazio Grocery Stores.

Mrs. Macina was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and its Senior Citizens Group. She was also a member of St. George Croatian Center and the U.F.C.W. Retirees. Ruth also volunteered her time at the former Sam Camen Center.

Mrs. Macina leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Theresa Tanner of Tucson, Arizona, Jacqueline (Louis) Lucchi of Chandler, Arizona and Patricia Milano of Austintown; four grandchildren, Tony, Kristi, Russell and Michael; 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Theodore Zalac, Jr.

Her husband, John J. Macina, whom she married November 22, 1952, died January 8, 1994. Two sons-in-law, Bill Milano and Sam Tanner and a sister, Ann Poccia, are also deceased.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Blvd., Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

