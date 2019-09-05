Ruth M. Kay, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. Kay, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Ruth was born May 22, 1927, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Glozmek Niznik.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1945 graduate of Chaney High School.

In her younger days, Ruth worked at local movie theaters, for G.M. McKelvey Company and for a local heating and air conditioning company before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Ruth worked for the board of elections as a poll worker for many years and served as precinct judge for a time.

Mrs. Kay was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

She also belonged to TOPS and the FCSLA Branch No. 169.

Ruth was very proud of her Slovak heritage and carried forward the traditions of the Slovak People. She enjoyed giving kolachi to relatives and friends at Christmastime and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Her husband, Joseph M. Kay, whom she married August 11, 1951, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, passed away January 29, 1986.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Nancy Brickley, with whom she made her home; a son, Edward (Marianne) Kay of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Matt (Kelly) Brickley, Mandy Brickley (Jim Lopatta), Jason (Kendra) Kay, Bryan (Natalee) Kay, Marc Brickley, Joe Kay and Zach Kay; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Jackson, Collin and Jonathan; a daughter-in-law, Lori Kay of Girard; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Kay of Canfield and Fran Kapusta of Poland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her closest friend, Ada Dunmire.

Besides her husband, a son, David Kay; three brothers, Charles, Stephen “Snaz” and Edward “Moe” Niznik and two sisters, Ann “Honey” Niznik and Helen Sopkovich, preceded Ruth in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery where Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley; especially Renee and Diane and Dr. Robert Wetzel and Dr. Sahadev Reddy for the kindness shown and care given to Ruth over the past few years.

