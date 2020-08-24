Ruth Fowler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Fowler, 71, passed away peacefully late Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Ruth was born March 14, 1949, in Warren, a daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn Oriel Miller, and lived much of her life in Trumbull County.

Ruth was a loving mother and homemaker who also worked for more than 15 years as a bartender and manager of Larry’s Bar. While at Larry’s, she became famous for her pickled eggs, which attracted customers from all over. Subsequently, Ruth worked in healthcare at Grand Valley Country Monor in Middlefield, as a private-duty nurse and in home healthcare before her health forced her to retire.

She was a longtime member of Warren Revival Church and was a member of the VFW in Farmington.

Ruth leaves a daughter, Melissa Lipinski, with whom she made her home and Melissa’s children, Anthony Lipinski, Eric Lipinski, Matthew Cox and Kevin Cox; a daughter, Tina Cardona of Warren, and Tina’s children, Juan (Britney) Cardona, Amber (Frank) D’Andrea, Dakota Cardona and Jasmine Caraway; a daughter, Shannon Maddox of Youngstown and Shannon’s children, Christopher May, Miranda (Paul) Wick, Richard Maddox, Heather Maddox, Leonard Maddox and Tina (Chris) Konka; a son, Patrick (Christine) Bare of Warren and Patrick and Christine’s children, John, Naamon, Monica, Sierra and Nevaeh Bare; three sisters, Carol (Joseph) Clay of Weathersfield, Susan Graham of Johnson and Karen (Thomas) Holbrook of Leavittsburg and 23 great-grandchildren.

Ruth will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, two grandchildren, Joseph and Elizabeth May; a sister, Kathleen Bertuzzi; two sons-in-law, Richard Maddox and David Cox and a granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Lipinski, preceded Ruth in death.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the service, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ruth and her family in your prayers.

