AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth D. Leonelli Infante, 89, of Westerville, formerly of Austintown, passed away early Friday morning, August 25, 2023, at The Grand of Dublin.

Ruth was born April 1, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Philip and Johanna Leonelli, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area until she moved to Westerville six years ago, to be with her son and daughter-in-law.

She was a 1952 Graduate of East High School.

She worked as a bus driver for Austintown Local Schools for 30 years before retiring in 1995. In her younger days, Ruth worked in the meat department at Century Foods.

Mrs. Infante was a member of both St. Christine Church and St. Joseph Church and was very active with the senior citizens groups at both churches for many years.

Ruth enjoyed playing golf and participated in many women’s golf leagues at different courses throughout the area including Deer Creek, Hubbard, Meander and Mill Creek golf courses.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family, Ruth loved to prepare dinners at her home for her husband, Dominic and her family. There was always food at Ruth’s house and she was noted by her family as a great Italian cook. Ruth also enjoyed traveling with her husband to Las Vegas and other casinos throughout the years.

A strong and courageous woman, Ruth was a 40 year breast cancer survivor.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her two sons, Charles (Laura) Basich of Westerville and Neal (Debra) Infante of Austintown; her two grandchildren, Ben Infante of Dublin and Leah Infante Stauffer (Andrew) of Conway, Arkansas; two great grandchildren, Selah and Adin Stauffer also of Conway; a sister, Joanna Lukach of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews and extended family members and many friends. Ruth will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 43 years, Dominic Infante, whom she married August 11, 1962, passed away November 4, 2005. Her first husband, Charles Basich, Sr.; two brothers, Martin and Phil Leonelli and a sister, Ida Leonelli also preceded Ruth in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Ruth will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Dominic.

