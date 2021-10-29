Roy William Wiant, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy William Wiant Sr., 88, left this earth to meet his maker on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Roy was born in Greensburg, Ohio, on September 8, 1933 and was a son of the late General Abram and Elizabeth Lilley Wiant.

When Roy was a young boy his family moved to Youngstown and then to Canfield, where he was enrolled in the Canfield Schools, graduating from high school in 1951.

Roy had a job in high school at Holowach’s Grocery store in Cornersburg. Roy then worked at Commercial Shearing and then for Parker Hanifin when that company purchased Commercial Shearing. Roy worked in the hydraulic shipping department for 43 years.

Roy was very involved in his family’s lives. He was an umpire for his nephew at a small ball park in Canfield before a group of fathers from Canfield, including Roy, asked Mr. Ray McCune if they could use his land to start the Canfield Boys Baseball Club. Mr. McCune agreed and Roy and the other dads worked for months to get the club going. Roy was proud to become the first president of the club. When the time came for Roy’s sons to play baseball, the rule of the Canfield Boys Baseball Club was only Canfield youths could play in the club. So Roy became an umpire for the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League where his sons began playing. Roy was also in scouting for many years. When his sons became Cub Scouts, Roy became Mahoning Methodist Church Cub Scout Leader, taking the reins from Dick Thomas. When his sons became Boy Scouts, Roy became the leader again, taking the reins of Dick Thomas once again. Parents of the scouts were encouraged by Roy to help in anyway they could.

When Roy and his family moved from Youngstown to Austintown, he became a wonderful gardener. After retiring from Parker Hanifan, Roy and his wife Ann, began traveling, which was his life’s ambition.

Roy married Ann Marie Hedrich on April 23, 1955 and Roy and Ann had three sons. Roy loved each of his sons dearly and enjoyed and laughed at his grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Roy leaves his wife of 66 years, Ann Marie Wiant; his three sons, Roy Wiant Jr. of Austintown, Michael Wiant of Schwartz Creek, Michigan, and Charles (Emma) Wiant of Omaha; two grandsons, Jerad (Shannon) Wiant of Peoria, Arizona and Devin (Mary) Wasylewych of Columbus; four great-grandchildren, Tessa and Madison of Arizona, and Jayden and Kyle of Columbus; a sister, Margaret Wurster of Canfield and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves and loved his daughter-in-law, Patricia Harrison, who continues to be a blessing to his family.

Two sisters, infant Geraldine Wiant and Lilley Stewart; two brothers, Russell Wiant and General Wiant; three brothers-in-law, Carl Stewart, John Lesch, and Norman Wurster; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Wiant and Patricia Wiant, preceded Roy in death.

Per Roy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Roy’s family thanks all the wonderful nurses, doctors, and tech staff that helped take care of Roy, including the tele-health staff and everyone from St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown Hospitals. Also thanks to all the staff and nurses from Hospice House. Many thanks to the late Dr. Gregory Zinni, who made Roy feel grateful for having Dr. Zinni as his doctor. Also, special thanks to Dr. Mita Rahija, who Roy trusted with his life.

Roy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in Roy’s name to Hospice House in care of Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512; or to the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

