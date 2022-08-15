AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Ross E. Johnson, 92, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 13, 2022, under the care of Bella Hospice at Trueman Pointe Care Center in Hilliard.

Ross was born June 28, 1930, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Maurice and Mary Smith Johnson and was a graduate of the former Rule High School.

Ross enlisted in 1948 with the US Air Force and proudly served his country for more than 12 years, including during the Korean War, before being honorably discharged. Afterwards he relocated to Ashland, Nebraska and graduated from Grace College of the Bible in Omaha.

In 1968, Pastor Johnson founded the Ashland Baptist Church and served as pastor until 1972. He also served several small churches throughout Nebraska until coming to Youngstown in 1974. He was appointed pastor of Mill Creek Baptist Church from 1974 – 1979 and continued his ministry by starting Green Valley Baptist Church in Austintown and substituting at other area churches. He retired in 1998.

He was a member of Venture Alliance Church in Austintown.

Ross was a self-taught computer “wizard.” He truly enjoyed ministering to his congregations and spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Lois A. Fritch Johnson, the love of his life, whom he married June 9, 1957; three children, Kimberly (David) Perry of Hilliard, Roger Johnson of Youngstown and Terri (Larry) Nemecek of Twinsburg; nine grandchildren, Sarah Perry, Amanda Johnson, Frank Senvisky, Michael Senvisky, Joshua (Sirey) Perry, Hannah Kriech, Matthew Senvisky, Zachary Nemecek and Aubrey Perry; six great-grandchildren, Caylee, Stephen, Luna Mae, Lucy, Sara Lynn and Logan and many relatives and friends who were special to him.

Besides his parents; a daughter, Barbara Kriech; a granddaughter. Cheyenne Kriech and his in-laws, Frank and Thelma Fritch; preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

A committal service with military honors will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.