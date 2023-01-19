YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side.

Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.

She was a 1972 graduate of Boardman High School and also earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Youngstown State University.

Roslyn enjoyed sewing, crocheting and baking. She also enjoyed being outside, spending time in the sun, fishing, camping and gardening. Most of all, Roslyn enjoyed the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Bradley Tyrrell of Youngstown; her daughter, Jenny (John) Wallace of Cortland; five grandchildren, Savannah, Madeline, Hailey, Michaelina and Anthony; three brothers, Tom (Angela) Ricciardi of Boardman, Terry (Melissa) Ricciardi of Poland and Dominic (Lisa) Ricciardi of Florida; her former husband, Thomas Tyrrell of Youngstown and former husband, Anthony Fabian of Boardman and many extended family members.

Roslyn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Colleen Elizabeth Bodnar preceded Roslyn in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.