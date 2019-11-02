Rosemary Soroka Holmes, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Soroka Holmes, 66, passed away of natural causes, Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home in Colorado Springs, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosemary was born October 8, 1952, in Warren, a daughter of the late August and Josephine Soroka and grew up in Niles.

She was a graduate of Niles High School and moved to Colorado in 1989.

She later became co-owner of A Better Lawn Care Service with her husband.

Rosemary enjoyed fishing, dancing, going on cruises, gardening and growing plants and giving care and love to her family and pets.

Mrs. Holmes was a former member of Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 28 years, Tim Holmes, whom she married February 28, 1991; a son, Joseph (Brandy) Soroka; two grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin Soroka; a sister, Mary “Maria” Patterson; a niece, Christine Morley; a nephew, Michael D. Soroka and two great-nieces, Miranda and Cassandra Morley.

Besides her parents, a brother, Michael R. Soroka, preceded Rosemary in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard, where a memorial prayer service will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The service will be officiated by Reverend Lubomyr Zhybak, pastor of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rosemary’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.