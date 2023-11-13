AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Fellows, 70, passed away Thursday evening, November 9, 2023, at her home.

Rosemary was born November 15, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sidney Rolland and Josephine Sanders Rolland and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended South High School and worked as a masker at Earl Scheib Auto Painting on Market Street and Belmont Avenue for 33 years. Rosemary then worked as a dietary aide at Victoria House until she retired.

Rosemary enjoyed her trips to Mountaineer Park, playing bingo and visiting Wal-Mart with her brothers. Most of all, Rosemary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Fellows leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Lori Bowser Gifford of Struthers and Michele Rolland Komara Baumgartner of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Parish, Edward (Mackenzie) Komara, Jr. and John (Brooke) Gifford, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Olivia, Natalie, Brennley, Kace and Ashlynn and a great-grandchild “on the way”; two brothers, Donald “Skip” Rolland of Struthers and Frank (Sherry) Rolland of Austintown; sisters-in-law, Julia Rolland of Youngstown, Deb Rolland of Youngstown and Cheryl Fellows of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 30 years, Edward A. Fellows, whom she married February 11, 1984, passed away June 11, 2014; a son-in-law, Jason Baumgartner; three brothers, James Rolland, Robert Rolland and Thomas Rolland, Sr.; two sisters, Judy Clark and JoAnn Rolland and a sister-in-law, Patricia Rolland; also preceded Rosemary in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather again on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Rosemary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.