Rosemary Banyots, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Banyots, 69, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Rosemary was born July 29, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Peter and Celeste Alfonsi Cannella and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1969 graduate of East High School and worked in nutrition services at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for 42 years, retiring in 2005.

Mrs. Banyots was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed playing bingo, casino trips, flea markets and watching the Days of Our Lives soap opera. She loved to travel, especially with her husband on cruises and she had a true love for her dear dog, Chelsey.

She leaves her husband of over 43 years, James A. Banyots, whom she married October 9, 1976; her sister, Stephanie Cannella of Austintown; her brother, Peter Cannella of Youngstown and many extended family members and many friends.

Rosemary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the funeral home service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Rosemary and her family in your prayers.

Interment will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Rosemary’s family thanks the staff of Austintown Healthcare Center, the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the staff of Southern Care Hospice, for all of the loving, supportive and passionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by The Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

