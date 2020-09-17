Rosemary Baird, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Baird, 72, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Rosemary was born October 2, 1947, in Columbus and was a daughter of the late Vernon and Vina Stapleton Swank.

She was a graduate of Columbus South High School and came to this area after graduation.

Rosemary was a loving mother and homemaker who also worked for Brite & White Laundromat and for Walmart.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and liked collecting M&Ms. Most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

Her husband of over 40 years, Carl L. Baird, whom she married Oct. 3, 1966, passed away March 13, 2007.

Rosemary leaves three children, Keena L. Kemble of Youngstown, Patricia A. (Brian) LaRew of Youngstown and Thomas L. Baird of Austintown; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Gleason and Sylvia Brown and three brothers, Herbert Swank, Ricky Swank and Michael Cheadle.

Rosemary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband; a granddaughter; five brothers, Ronnie, Donnie, Clyde, David and Sonny Swank and a sister, Jean Deal, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family, including the wearing of masks or face coverings, if able. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Rosemary and her family in your prayers.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will follow the calling hours, and will be at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Baird family in care of the funeral home, to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

