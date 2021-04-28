Rosemarie Repasky, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Repasky, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Rosemarie was born October 14, 1933, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Dominic and Philomena Acierno Coloutes and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and after her marriage dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Repasky was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Rosemarie enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and walking her dog, Lilly. She greatly loved dogs and also enjoyed vacations at the beach with her husband. Most of all, Rosemarie enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Her husband of 57 years, Richard James “Jim” Repasky, whom she married January 15, 1955, passed away February 17, 2012.

Rosemarie leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Mary (Larry) Brockman of Girard, Michele (Sam) Maderitz of Girard and Marlo (Chris) Parillo of Girard; a son, Matt (Brenda) Repasky of Girard; 20 grandchildren, Dominic Repasky, Alexis Black, Alex Repasky, Michael Repasky, Jacob Brockman, Zachary Brockman, Maria Brockman, Ceclia (Jimmy) Stacchiotti, Nick Maderitz, Dominique (Andrew) Schenker, Nicholette Maderitz (fiancé, Patrick Rhodes), Rosie Maderitz, Matthew Repasky, Luke Repasky, Olivia Repasky, Nathaniel (Val) Parillo, Annika Parillo, Carmen Parillo, JoJo Parillo and Anthony Parillo; five great-grandchildren, Lucy, Jimmy, Vivien, Salvie and Sebastian; a special niece, Jennifer Saadey; a special nephew, Jeff Zinni and many extended family members and friends.

Besides her husband, two sons, Richard, Jr. and Michael Repasky; a brother, Leonard Coloutes and a sister, Loretta Zinni, preceded Rosemarie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at St. Rose Church on East Main Street in Girard and are welcome stay for a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. If attending the visitation or Mass, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Rosemarie and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to Rosemarie’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.