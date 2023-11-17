AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann M. Ferrara, 84, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 15, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Roseann was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Pietro and Mary Campanizzi Gaudio, and was a lifelong area resident.

Roseann was very proud of her east side roots and was affectionately known as “East Side Ro.” She was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

She worked as a secretary for Phoenix Electric Company and Greg Vantell & Associates for 20 years. Roseann also worked as an engraver at Things Remembered from 1994 until she retired in 2001.

Mrs. Ferrara was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown. She was also a member of the Austintown Junior Women’s League, the former Ohio Reads Program, the Austintown Community Center and the Trumbull Art Gallery.

Roseann enjoyed dancing, making floral arrangements, playing bocce in summer and winter leagues and painting. Her paintings were shown in several local galleries over the years. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A devoted wife and mother, Roseann loved her family and was very proud of her Italian heritage. She especially enjoyed making delicious Italian meals for her family to enjoy.

Roseann leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, John J. (Stacy) Kelty, Timothy S. (Diane) Kelty and Brian A. Kelty; eight grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Devin, Allissa, Sean, Luke, Cameron, Kayla, Isabella and Vita Kelty; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Jackson; two nephews, D.J. (Rose) Perruzzi and Michael (Lida) Perruzzi; her brother-in-law, Dante J. Perruzzi; a stepson, Daniel Joseph Ferrara, Jr.; two stepdaughters, Patricia (Ron) Latessa and Denise (Don) McMurrary; six stepgrandchildren, Kaylie, Kasey and Kori McMurray and Dominic, Anthony and Valerie Latessa and many extended family members and friends.

Roseann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Daniel J. Ferrara, whom she married September 27, 1997, passed away March 29, 2010.

A sister, Loretta M. Perruzzi also preceded Roseann in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

