Rose T. Smrecansky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose T. Smrecansky, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 7, 2021, at her home.

Rose was born August 22, 1930, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta Zinghini Cua and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a homemaker who also worked for seven years outside the home as a case worker for the Department of Human Services, retiring in 1987. Previously, she had worked in retail sales and management at several department stores in the area.

Mrs. Smrecansky was a member of the American Women’s Business Association (AWBA) and was president of the Gold Chapter of the ABWA.

She was an avid bowler and bowled in several area leagues. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown

Her husband of 67 years, John “Spree” Smrecansky, whom she married February 7, 1953, passed away February 22, 2020.

Rose leaves her son, Kenneth J. (Teresa) Smrecansky of Wadsworth; her daughter, Rosann Rubosky (Robert E. Yunk) of Mantua; two grandsons, Michael Rubosky of Youngstown and Daniel (Ashley) Rubosky of Canfield; two sisters, Carol Shannon of Austintown and Millie (Bill) Sloan of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, four brothers, Pat, Mario, Sam and Frank Cua and three sisters, Antoinette Bentfeld, Mary Liberati and Helen Varone, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Committal will take place at a later date and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.