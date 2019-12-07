Rose Marie Wolf, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Wolf, 92, passed away Monday afternoon on November 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long and fulfilling life.

Rose Marie was born August 19, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis L. and Marie Tucciarone Wolf.

She was a graduate of Villa Marie High School and earned a bachelors degree in nursing from Western Reserve University.

Rosie had a career that took her on many travels. She worked as a nurse throughout her life and held many different positions throughout the country. She began her career in 1951 as the assistant superintendent of nurses at Mahoning County Tuberculosis sanatorium before moving to San Francisco, where she held several different positions at various hospitals throughout the city. She later moved to New York City where she worked for MSTA as a ship’s nurse for a year, and she traveled to Gremen Hoffen to bring back persons displaced as a result of World War II. Rosie returned to San Francisco where she again worked as a ship’s nurse, this time for the American President Line aboard the SS President Hoover, where she traveled to the Orient for four years before returning to San Francisco. Rosie was then employed by Kaiser Permanente as the head nurse in central supply before accepting a position as the public health nurse for San Francisco County, where she worked for 24 years before retiring. In 1989 Miss Wolf returned to the Youngstown area.

She leaves to cherish her memory a niece, Rose Marie Ferreri; two nephews, Louis L. Wolf and Larry F. Wolf and many extended family members and freinds.

A brother, Louis F. Wolf preceded Rose Marie in death.

Per Rose Marie’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A private committal service was held at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Rose’s family, please visit our floral section.