Rose Marie Ashton, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Ashton, 74, passed away Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, at The Cleveland Clinic.

Rose Marie, who was affectionately known to everyone as “Rosie,” was born June 4, 1947, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ann Firment Ragazzine and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School and worked for Delphi Packard Electric for 38 years, retiring in 2003.

Rosie greatly enjoyed making crafts and visiting garage sales. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and her grandchildren were truly the joy of her life. “Gluing things” was something she also liked and if something was broken, her grandchildren would bring it to “Mema” to fix. She was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren, helping to raise them and attending every event they each participated in, where Mema was always present, even if she had to travel. A wonderful mother and grandmother, Rosie was an inspiration to everyone she met. She loved making things perfect for her family and friends and had an enormous heart full of love, kindness and generosity.

Rosie was a devout and active member of St. Rose Church in Girard and of its Catholic Women’s Guild.

She was a member of the “Club Girls” and the “Golden Girls,” which were informal groups of Rosie’s girlfriends who met often. She also belonged to the “Packardites,” a group of her coworkers at Delphi Packard.

Rosie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Michelle (Tracey) Mitchell-Titus of McDonald; two sons, Eric (Dana) Mitchell of Girard and Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Ashton of Cortland; her husband Dean’s children, Dean Ashton of Illinois, Joan Ashton of California, James (Monica) Ashton of Brookfield and Lori (Mark) Ashton-Voytik of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren, Ashley, Malia, Matthew, Alexis, Cheyenne, Cailey, Mckenna, Matteo, Miley, Ashton, Jeffrey, Maci, Brock and Austin; a great-grandson, Zion; a brother, David (Judy) Ragazzine of Girard; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Ragazzine of McDonald and Diane Hawkins of Hubbard; many extended family members and many friends.

Rosie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 32 years, Dean V. Ashton, whom she married August 1, 1981 passed away November 2, 2013. Two grandsons, Caiden and Colton Ashton; two brothers, Joseph and Thomas Ragazzine and a brother-in-law, David Ashton, also preceded Rosie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Rosie will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Rosie was loved by all, and “will be in our hearts forever, until we meet again. Love, your family.”



