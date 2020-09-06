Rose M. Missik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Missik, 89, passed away peacefully late Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Rose was born December 13, 1930 in Girard, a daughter of the late Stephen and Katherine Lucic Makar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and was a graduate of the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Rose was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and homemaker who also worked outside the home as a licensed practicalc nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for over 25 years.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Rose enjoyed playing slot machines and cards and playing Yahtzee, Farkle and other brain-teaser games. She loved Sunday drives and Sunday dinners and most importantly, Rose loved the time she spent with her family.

Rose’s husband of almost 59 years, George J. “Luke” Missik, whom she married July 26, 1947, passed away May 19, 2006.

She leaves seven sons, George (Geri) Missik of Austintown, Richard Missik of Youngstown, Robert Missik of Mineral Ridge, David Missik of Girard, Thomas Missik of Mineral Ridge, Donald (Annette) Missik of Lake Milton and Eric Missik (Gloria) of Mineral Ridge; her “favorite daughter,” Cheryl (Thomas) Stokes of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren, Sheila, Jill, Lauren, Thomas, Samantha, Sara, Phillip and Sabrina; five great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Marilyn) Makar of Austintown; two sisters, Caroline Tusin and Barbara Dunlap, both of Austintown.

Besides her husband, a great-granddaughter is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Rose and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held Thursday, September 10, at the funeral home. Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Southern Care Hospice or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

