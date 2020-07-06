Rose M. Kucynski, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Kucynski, 96, formerly of Forsythe Avenue in Girard, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pennsylvania following a long and fulfilling life.

Rose was born April 23, 1924, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Michael and Maria Carano. She grew up on the city’s east side and later moved to Girard after her marriage.

She was a graduate of East High School and worked as a switchboard operator at Air Conditioning Training School and also worked at McKenzie Muffler on the tank line during World War II.

Mrs. Kucynski was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. She was a member of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon for over 25 years and often volunteered at various events. Rose was also a member of the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary No. 235 in Girard, a member of the ladies auxiliary at the Army and Navy Garrison in Girard, and the of the Senior Citizens Club at Immaculate Conception Church.

Rose had a zest for life and greatly enjoyed socializing, singing country music, dancing and baking. A loving and caring woman, Rose was always lending a hand to those in need. She cared for many family members and friends throughout her lifetime, and will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 59 years, Stanley Kucynski, whom she married Oct. 23, 1948, passed away March 4, 2008.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Valerie (David) Straight of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Colleen Kucynski of West Mecca; six grandchildren, Dr. Alyssa Straight-Rollins (Scott), David (Kelly Nightingale) Straight, Carly Straight, Kevin (Jennifer) Neale, Connor Obradovich, and Ethan Obradovich; a great-granddaughter, Eliza Rollins and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides her husband, two sisters, Grace Flask and Louise Palumbo and three brothers, infant Anthony Carano, Carl Carano and Patsy Carano, also preceded Rose in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Rose and her family in your prayers.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at noon at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Rose’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose Church or to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon.

