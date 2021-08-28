Rosarito Gonzalez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosarito Gonzalez, 70, passed away early Thursday afternoon, August 26, 2021, at Park Center in Boardman, following an extended illness.

Rosarito was born October 1, 1950, in Puerto Rico and was the daughter of Juan Carlos Garcia and Mercedes Garcia. Mrs. Gonzalez came to Youngstown from New York in 1996.

Rosarito was a mother, wife and homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening and being with and playing with her grandchildren. She liked dancing, loved music and enjoyed the time she spent with her loved ones.

Mrs. Gonzalez was of the Catholic faith.

Rosarito is survived by her husband of 35 years, Efrain Gonzalez, whom she married on April 26, 1986, in New York; three daughters, Diane Aviles of New York, Yolanda Aquino of New York and Erica Gonzalez of Struthers; her son, Derone Garcia of New York; her mother, Mercedes Garcia of Puerto Rico; eight grandchildren and siblings, Carlos, Cuso, Paquito, Alba, Norma and Tata.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.