AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalind C. Marshall, 79, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 7, 2023, at Austinwoods.

Rosalind, who was affectionately known as “Roz” was born December 31, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Hulick Neff, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of McDonald High School, and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Marshall was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Roz was a die hard fan of the Green Bay Packers and was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed playing bingo, was an avid reader and truly enjoyed caring for her dogs.

Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Cathi Charko of Austintown; her three sons, Edwin E. (Tracy) Marshall III of Boardman, Robert (Mary) Marshall of Youngstown and Ronald (Jennifer) Marshall of Youngstown; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a sister, Roberta (John) Cvetnic of Minnesota.

Her Husband Edwin E. Marshall, Jr., whom she married in 1961, passed away March 1, 2022. A son-in-law, Walter Charko, a sister, Rita Desmond and a brother-in-law, Bernie Desmond also preceded Roz in death.

Per Roz’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Roz’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses at the Woodlands at Austinwoods for all the love and compassionate care throughout the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.