GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Mills, 68, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald, who was affectionately known as “Ron”, was born August 16, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of Samuel and Agnes Forte Mills, and resided in Girard most of his life.

He was a 1972 graduate of Girard High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance from Youngstown State University graduating in 1989.

Ron worked for Brainard Rivet most of his life, and retired in 2014.

Ron was a huge sports fan, and proudly followed all of the Ohio professional sports teams, but had a strong affection for The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was a family man, first and foremost, and spending time with his loved ones was his ultimate joy in life.

Ron leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Megan (Marc) Eichert of Boardman; his dad, Samuel Mills of Girard; his grandson, Ian Jones, and his sister, Patty Mills of Girard.



His mother, Agnes Mills, preceded Ron in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

