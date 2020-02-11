Ronald H. Carcella, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Carcella, 81, of the city’s Kirkmere area, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

Ronald born September 14, 1938, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Hugh and Helen Nuse Carcella.

He was raised in Cumberland, Maryland where he attended military school and graduated high school and where he met his future wife.

Ron lived in Maryland, Texas, and Virginia before coming back to Youngstown with his wife in 2007.

Mr. Carcella was an electrician by trade and owned his own business, the Carcella Construction Management Corporation.

Ron was a big sports fan and truly enjoyed all sports. He also was an avid golfer.

He was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

Ron’s wife of 63 years, Sandra Jean Allison Carcella, whom he married June 14, 1956, passed away August 10, 2019.

Ron leaves two sons, Brian Scott (Kat) Carcella of Carlsbad, California and Kevin Kyle (Constance) Carcella of Montgomery, Alabama; a grandson, Anthony (Heidi) Carcella and a great-granddaughter, Louise.

Per Ron’s wishes, services were private and there were no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

