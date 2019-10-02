Roland “Rolly” Messing, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roland “Rolly” Messing, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with his family by his side.

Rolly was born September 1, 1934, in Cleveland and was a son of the late Emil and Freida Schuller Messing.

He attended Parma Schaaf High School and later received his bachelor’s and pharmaceutical degrees from Ohio Northern University.

He served in the United States Army and the United States Army National Guard for seven years.

He enjoyed a long career as a board-certified pharmacist, retiring from Kaiser Permanente and in 2017, received an award from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy for 52 years of service. After retirement, Rolly kept busy working for Rite Aid, North Lima Pharmacy and Mill Creek Pharmacy.

Rolly had a passion first for his family. He loved the game of golf and was proud to have scored a hole-in-one. He was always ready to travel, with Disney being one of his favorite get-aways.

Rolly always had time to listen, was always interested in what everyone had to say and loved a good scotch or red wine and conversation. He enjoyed life to the fullest with a large smile and funny stories from his younger days. Rolly will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of being touched by his kind and compassionate soul.

Rolly was a 32nd degree Mason and Al Koran Shriner and was a fraternal member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and Youngstown Maennerchor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda Weir Messing, whom he married December 17, 1992; a daughter, Katelynne Messing of Austintown; a son, Kameron Messing of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Krista (Mark) Sicafuse of Youngstown; a son, Kemar Colvin of Girard; a granddaughter, Gianna Kitelinger whom he adored and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses, Emil and Nancy Messing and Robert and Laura Messing.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at the Youngstown Saxon Club on South Meridian Road.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, with a committal service to follow at the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery in Cleveland, officiated by the Reverend Father Peter Batts, OP.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX