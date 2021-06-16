Roger P. Mowen, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger P. Mowen, 72, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Washington Square Healthcare Center following a courageous battle with cancer.

Roger was born June 2, 1949, in Alliance, a son of the late Robert and Martha Thorn Mowen and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Roger worked at General Motors Lordstown for 51 years, retiring in 2018.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and he received the Purple Heart.

Mr. Mowen was a member of the Vietnam Vets Chapter No. 40 and was a life member of the American Legion Post No. 290. He was also a member of The Forty and Eight.

Roger greatly enjoyed deer hunting and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Roger Mowen II (Tina Latham) of Lake, Michigan and Corey (Gina) Mowen of Grand Blanc, Michigan; three grandchildren, Haley Mowen, Levi Mowen and Lacey Mowen; a brother, Gary “Bones” (Debbie) Mowen of Niles; his longtime girlfriend, Donna Runner of Howland; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many extended family members.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at Noon.

To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Roger and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment with military honors will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

