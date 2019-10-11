Roger Lee Moore II, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Moore II, 47, passed away late Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Roger, who was known by his middle name of “Lee,” was born May 20, 1972, in Warren and was a son of Roger Lee Moore I and Phyllis Richmond Moore. He was raised in Berlin Center and lived most of his life in this area.

He was a graduate of Western Reserve High School and was a truck driver for the Keffler Bridge Company before retiring on disability.

Lee enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and carpentry work and he loved spending time with his family.

Lee leaves his wife of almost 21 years, Christina H. Gruver Moore, whom he married October 17, 1998; his father, Roger I of Coolridge, Virginia; six children, Roger Lee Moore III and Bailey Hope Moore, both of Boardman, Ava Miles and Addison Miles, both of Holiday, Florida and Emma Rose Moore and Chase Monroe Moore, both of Boardman; his sister, Lori Kay Rabbich of Kent; many extended family members and many, many friends.

His mother, Phyllis, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place, 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at the funeral home, with Pastor Joel Theis, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

