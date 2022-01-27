GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There must have been a need for a drummer in Heaven because we are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Roger J. Ferko of Fenton, Michigan, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, taken all too soon. He had touched so many by his sense of humor and loving personality.

Roger was born on a sunny Sunday morning, June 9, 1968 to loving parents Roger and Eileen Ferko who were so blessed to have him.

Roger was faced with many operations in his young life but his humor and faith made him stronger throughout his life.

Roger attended St. Rose grade school and graduated from Girard High School class of 1986. He went on to attend the Warren School of Dentistry, which began his career as a dental technician. He has been employed at Ward Dental Lab for several years.

He was a proud Pittsburgh Steeler and Ohio State fan. His favorite pastime was playing drums in many bands over the years.

Roger leaves to cherish his loving memories to his mother, Eileen Ferko; wife, Mary Ferko; sons, Jason and Christopher and baby daughter, Tilee Ann and her mother, Melissa; his brother, Richard (Christine) Ferko of Columbus; nieces, Elaina and Justine; nephew, Kyle and many loving family, wonderful friends from childhood and through the years.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make a donation in Roger’s memory to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online.

