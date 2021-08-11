Roberto “Pito” “Pete” Lugo, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberto “Pito” “Pete” Lugo, Jr., 45, ascended to be with the Lord, passing away from this earth on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Roberto was born July 28, 1976, and was the eldest of three children born to Roberto and Linda Lugo. Born in Cleveland, he lived there until he moved with his family to Youngstown at the age of 13.

It was in Youngstown that he met his lifelong buddies and flourished into adulthood. Pete graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1995 and then dedicated himself to his career as a truck driver.

He was all about fun and family and those who knew him loved him dearly. Besides his family and friends, Roberto loved his Jeep, his fish and his cat, Gato.

Roberto leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Roberto Sr. and Linda Lugo of Austintown; his fiance, Carrine Eisenwein, and Carrine’s daughter, Alexis; his sister, Lissette Lugo of Salem, and her children Christian, Isabella and Jordan; his brother, Michael Lugo, Michael’s fiancé, Heather Collins of Austintown, and children, Ryan, Brianna and Alissa; his grandparents, Marcelino and Rizarra DeJesus and many additional family, friends and loved ones.

Pito was preceded in death by grandparents, Domingo and Elba Lugo and an uncle, Chico DeJesus.

To know him was to love him. Pito had the biggest heart and he loved life. He was a lover with the heart of a warrior, and that’s how he will be remembered.

Locally, family and friends may gather to celebrate Pito’s life, Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Out-of-town hours and services will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 13-14, in Cleveland at the Corrigan Craciun Funeral Home, 14768 Lorain Ave., with visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday and from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Services will take place at 9:00 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home and interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland.

