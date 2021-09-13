Robert T. Wilkin, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert T. Wilkin, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Robert was born June 27, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late H. Temple Wilkin and Ione A. Penney Wilkin and lived most of his life in nearby Greenville.

He was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School in Ohio. In 1959, Bob graduated from Youngstown University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army for four years and attained the rank of second lieutenant.

Mr. Wilkin taught for the Bristolville Local Schools, for the Grand Valley Schools, where he also worked as a bus driver and for the Reynolds School District, where he coached boys and girls basketball. Bob retired from his teaching and coaching career in 1994.

Bob enjoyed fishing and canoeing and he liked competing in canoe races. He greatly enjoyed skeet shooting and refereeing and “Big Bob,” all 6’8″ of him, was a skeet shooting fixture on the east coast and refereed all the major shoots. He was chief referee in Pennsylvania for many years and was an NSSA “Referee of Year.” He earned induction into the National Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame in 2007. As well as being a member of the National Skeet Shooting Association, he was also a member of the Junior Skeet Shooting Association.

Bob was a director at the Greenville Gun Club and was part of the West Salem Fire Department. Proud of his family, Bob loved fishing with grandchildren.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Barbara J. Wilkin of Greenville and Margaret A. Kim of Jacksonville, Florida; his son, Robert P. Wilkin of Reynolds, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Zachary Atwood and Jesse Toth; a great-granddaughter, Zalia; his companion, Kathleen Bonacker of Greenville; a brother, Jack Wilkin; many extended family members and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister, S. Penney Wilkin.

Per Bob’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.