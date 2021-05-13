Robert Stanley “Bob” Komsa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Stanley “Bob” Komsa, 73, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, May 8, 2021, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Bob was born May 27, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley and Mary Garich Komsa, and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Komsa graduated from Chaney High School and then attended Youngstown State University for two years.

He worked at the 7-Up Bottling Company as a warehouse foreman and then for the family business at the Leetonia IGA as a produce manager for 14 years. He also later worked for Bottcher America as driver and in sales for 10 years, retiring in 2009.

Bob enjoyed golfing and often referred to himself as a “professional amateur” player. He was a member of the Mill Creek Senior Golf League, and was also a member of the YMCA in Boardman.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

His family was the treasure of his life, and he could bring out a smile or laugh just by talking to them. He was a gentle soul on the outside, but possessed great depth.

Bob leaves his beloved wife of nearly 53 years, Sandra A. Organic Komsa, whom he married May 25, 1968; two sons, Brian (Martha) Komsa of Austintown and Kristopher (Sherry) Komsa of Warren; three grandchildren, Helana, Brandon and Zachary; his brother, Mark Komsa of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (the late Eugene) Yahn of Boardman and Charlene (the late Benjamin) McCormick of Leetonia and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Burnah and her husband, Victor and Emma Organic.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Services will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown.

