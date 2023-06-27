YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. “Bob” Koch, 77, passed away Saturday evening, June 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.

Robert was born May 13, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Rose Marie Stefan Koch and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He worked at Republic Hose, National Fire Repair, Airborne Express and most recently, Bob worked as a delivery driver with DHL.

Bob enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, fishing, camping and gardening. Every year, Bob would plant a garden with his daughter, Amanda, in memory of Grandma Koch. This year Bob and Amanda added corn to their garden and Bob was looking forward to seeing “the big stalks of corn” at the end of the season. Most of all, Bob enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his partner of 35 years, Karen “Sue” Roberts of Youngstown; his daughter, Amanda Roberts (Ronald Duvall) of Youngstown; two sons, Dereck Koch of Liberty Township and Matthew Koch, both of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Stevenson and Ronald “Ronny” Duvall, Jr.; a sister, Lauralee (Clifford) McGarvey of Shelby; two brothers, Paul (Louella) Koch of Hamilton and Joseph (Judy) Koch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; several nieces and nephews including Miranda Leedy of Girard and Marie Brdek of Austintown and many extended family members.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.