YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Davis, Sr., 86 of the city’s west side, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 7, 2023, at his home.

Robert was born December 27, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of the late William Davis and Ruth Mullen Davis and was a lifelong area resident.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1956 where he was trained to be a mechanic.

Robert worked as a mechanic for several local companies throughout his lifetime and retired as a mechanic with Mill Creek MetroParks.

Mr. Davis was a member of Austintown Community Church.

Bob was a member of the Vienna Fish and Game Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and reading old western novels. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and refused to call them the Guardians. Robert was also very proud of his family and truly enjoyed the time he spent with them. He will always be remembered for “shootin the breeze” with everyone he met.

Robert leaves to forever cherish his memory, his childhood sweetheart, Carol J. Ruble Davis, whom he married 65 years ago; his four children, Daniel (Jayne) Davis of Orlando, Florida, Theresa (Rex) Moyer of Poland, Mary Ann (Mark) Miller of Austintown and Christine (George) Kurak of Poland; five grandchildren, Mandy (Andrew) Fitch, Tara (Chad) Akins, RJ Moyer, Katie (Troy) Mazur and Victoria Davis; four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Miller, Amelia and Scarlett and baby girl, Mazur “on the way” and many extended family members and friends.

A son, Robert Davis, Jr. and a sister, Jeanne Essad, preceded Bob in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Bob’s Life at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie, 3298 1655 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.