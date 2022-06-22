YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Michael Puhalla, 71, went home to our Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022 after a brief illness.

Robert was born October 5, 1950, the eldest child of Michael M. and Agnes S. Walick Puhalla.

He attended St. Christine’s School and was a 1968 graduate of Chaney High School.

Several years ago he purchased his parents’ home, in the Kirkmere area of the city’s west side and was currently residing in the house where he grew up.

Robert enlisted in the United States Navy in 1970. He served on an aircraft carrier, the USS Saratoga, during the Vietnam Conflict. Robert rose to the rank of Yoeman Third Class and received an Honorable Discharge in 1974.

He worked for the Schwebel’s Baking Company, where he was affectionately known as “Bobby,” for over 40 years. Bobby started as a corporate office clerk and later worked in the Risk Management Office. He retired in 2015.

Mr. Puhalla was an active member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown. For many years, Robert was involved with the National Catholic Committee on Scouting, receiving the Ad Altare Dei award, the St. George Emblem and a Certificate of Distinguished Service.

Robert, always the entertainer, was a magician, juggler, musician and clown, often making balloon animals for the young and the young at heart. He was a graduate of the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School and will always be remembered for being Santa Claus at the Schwebel’s Baking Company Christmas parties, a role he played extremely well. Most recently he has been training his nephew to follow in his footsteps as a magician.

He was a member of the Youngstown Magic Club and played bass clarinet and other instruments in the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band. He was also a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians and served as a Bylaws Committee Chairman for Single Square Dancers U.S.A. In his younger days, Robert enjoyed coaching volleyball for local schools and also volunteered his time as a volleyball official, as well as for the American Red Cross.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, five siblings, Richard (Jing Hui) Puhalla of Honolulu, Ronald Puhalla of Poland, Susan Victor of Austintown, Thomas (Tammy Clifford) Puhalla of St. Augustine, Florida and John (Margaret) Puhalla of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Alyssa, Caroline and Pengfei Yu and two great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, a brother-in-law, A.J. Victor, preceded Robert in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Bobby’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities Youngstown, 319 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, in Robert’s memory.

