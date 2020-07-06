Robert M. Kozbial, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. “Bob” Kozbial, 58, passed away early Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center after an extended illness.

Robert was born September 19, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Marvin and Marian Sedlar Kozbial and was a lifelong area resident.

Bob was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he was the catcher on the varsity baseball team and later attended DeVry University in Columbus.

He worked as a salesman for Bill’s Furniture & Appliances in Cornersburg and also owned and operated two Ianazone’s Pizza shops in Salem and East Palestine.

Bob played Class B baseball for Levi Steel and for Astro Shapes and also played in several co-ed softball leagues. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of The Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course in Lake Milton. Bob also enjoyed kayaking and taking on home remodeling projects and most of all, he loved the time he spent with his family, friends and his kitties.

He attended St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Karen Charnoky Kozbial, whom he married September 11, 1987; his son, Andrew Kozbial of Boston, Massachusetts; his daughter, Samantha Kozbial of Austintown; a sister, Carol Kozbial of Youngstown; his mother-in-law, Elaine Charnoky of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Christine Charnoky of Austintown and a brother-in-law, Michael (Vicki) Charnoky and their children, Ryan and Jackie, all of Georgia.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bob in your prayers.

Committal services will take place at a later date and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.